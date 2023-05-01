Dodgers fan catches foul ball with baby strapped to his chest, doesn’t spill a drop of beer

Being a dad can be one of the hardest things to do in life. At times, being a sports fan can feel equally as taxing. However, this one father at the LA Dodgers game nailed both occupations about as well as you can.

During LA’s sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, this pops showed off some serious hand skills in the upper levels by catching a baseball one-handed. What made it even more impressive was the fact that his child was strapped to his front while he also didn’t lose an ounce of his beer.

Dad of the year 👑 pic.twitter.com/lF52jTKznh — Outsider (@outsider) April 30, 2023

How good is that? Catching a ball at an MLB game is great enough. Doing so with one hand is even more worthy of applause. Add the context of his daughter and his beverage to the mix and this father and fan essentially achieved legend status this weekend in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Well done, sir. Well done indeed.

Pirates dugout explodes after Drew Maggi gets first hit, RBI after 13 years in the minor leagues

The Pirates are off to their best start in over 30 seasons. The feeling of euphoria the entire team is currently experiencing is nothing compared to what third baseman Drew Maggi is feeling.

Maggi was drafted by the Pirates in the 15th round in 2010. He went on to spend 13 years in the minor leagues across six different clubs before finding his way back to Pittsburgh in August of 2022.

On Saturday, he logged his first major league hit during a 16-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Adding the cherry on top, the play also doubled as his first career RBI as well.

Drew Maggi gets his first career hit and RBI after spending 13 years in the minors 👏 pic.twitter.com/y3iz0cuEXn — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 30, 2023

Maggi began the 2023 baseball season on the Pirates’ Double-A affiliate, the Altoona Curve in January. He went 6-for-31 with three RBIs and a stolen base. His contract was selected to the Pirates’ active major league roster on April 23 and eventually made his debut on April 26 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Pittsburgh crowd at PNC Park gave Maggi a raucous ovation during his first at-bat while pinch-hitting for Pirates star Andrew McCutchen. After 1,154 minor league games and 3,846 at-bats — it was finally Maggi’s moment. And of course, the home plate umpire called a pitch clock violation on him.

The Pirates will now head to Tampa Bay for a tough series against the Rays beginning on Tuesday in a matchup between the two winningest teams in baseball so far this season.