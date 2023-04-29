Oakland A’s fans are doing anything they can to try and keep the MLB franchise from leaving. On Friday night, dozens of supporters gathered outside Oakland Coliseum to protest the team’s pending move to Las Vegas — calling on owner John Fisher to sell the organization.

Friday night marked the A’s’ first home game since the announcement that the team plans to move to Las Vegas. Before the first pitch, several fans stood outside the Coliseum in protest.

Athletics fans held a protest outside the Coliseum today



It was something pic.twitter.com/3ra0IaLRcA — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 29, 2023

The A’s ownership recently released a statement regarding its plans to move the club. The team wanted a new stadium built in Oakland, but the two sides never reached an agreement.

“We recognize that this is very hard to hear. We are disappointed that we have been unable to achieve our shared vision of a waterfront ballpark. As we shift our focus to Vegas, we will continue to share details about next steps,” the A’s announced.

The agreement will see the A’s purchase 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

“For a while we were on parallel paths (with Oakland), but we have turned our attention to Las Vegas to get a deal here for the A’s and find a long-term home,” A’s President Dave Kaval told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Oakland currently owns the worst record in baseball.

Fans plan reverse boycott for random Oakland A’s game

Friday’s protest is just the first action fans are taking in an effort to oust John Fisher from ownership. In June, there’s support for fans to “Pack the Coliseum” for a random weeknight game in the summer.

The goal is to show MLB that ownership — not fans — is the problem behind the team’s struggles. A’s fan Stu Clary is the man with the plan.

“The idea is to pack the Coli on a random weeknight showing MLB and the country that us fans are not the problem. Hope to see you there. Please share,” he wrote.

This “reverse boycott” date comes on June 13 in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Turn on the television and watch a random A’s game and you’re going to see a ton of empty seats. Oakland puts an abysmal product on the field, making it incredibly difficult for fans to enjoy.

Will this reverse boycott actually work? Or will June 13 look like an ordinary game inside The Coliseum?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says fans should point fingers at the city, not ownership.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I really do. But for the city of Oakland to point fingers at John Fisher, it’s not fair,” Manfred said.

“We have shown an unbelievable commitment to the fans in Oakland by exhausting every possible opportunity to try to get something done in Oakland.”