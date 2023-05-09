ESPN analyst apologizes after insulting Fernando Tatís Jr. on Sunday Night Baseball

Not all superstars are created equally, especially in professional sports. Even so, ESPN’s Eduardo Pérez may have taken it a step too far in how he pointed that out in an example from Sunday Night Baseball featuring Fernando Tatis Jr.

Following a game-tying homer in the ninth inning from Mookie Betts in the matchup between the San Diego Padres and the LA Dodgers, Pérez then took aim at Tatis Jr. As the camera landed on the Padres shortstop, Pérez said, ‘That’s what a superstar looks like, Nando. Mookie Betts.’ on the call.

Now, this morning on MLB Network Radio, Eduardo Pérez has offered his apologies to Tatis Jr. and to the broadcast. He said it was by no means meant to be a slight at him and that it only happened because his face just so happened to come on the screen when he was making his statement.

“As soon as I said it, I cringed,” said Eduardo Pérez on SiriusXM. “It wasn’t that I was carried away in the moment. It’s that you look at the screen because you’re trying to see and follow where the director is going as well. By coincidence, it was Fernando Tatís Jr. that popped up on the screen. It could have been anyone else…it could have been Dave Roberts. And I said, ‘Nando, this is what superstars look like.’ And I cringed a little bit and I said, ‘Did it sound bad or not?’

“This is the human side because it’s all live. I own it 100 percent. Because I saw the replay later on when I got here and I cringed,” Pérez continued. “This is one that I’ll also have to apologize to (Fernando Tatis Jr.). Because that’s not right. That’s not who I am and that’s not how I sound professionally on-air.”

“There was no reason to make it single (him) out that way,” said Pérez. “But I said, I own it. It sounded that way even though the intention wasn’t that way.”

It’s fair to have the opinion that Mookie Betts is a better overall player than Fernando Tatis Jr. in a debate. Still, it’s not as though he himself hasn’t accomplished a ton over his five-year career in the major leagues.

In the end, though, it seems this was all a big misunderstanding. In the hours since it happened, Eduardo Pérez has now made sure to reset his intentions on the unnecessary comment and ensured that he gave Tatis Jr. his due flowers.