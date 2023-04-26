ESPN reporter fired after using vulgar insult against rival MLB reporter attempting interview

ESPN reporter Marly Rivera was fired by the company after a video recording caught her using an explicit remark against another MLB reporter. The confrontation took place last week at Yankee Stadium, as Rivera was attempting to interview Aaron Judge.

Rivera had set up a time with Judge to interview the star, when a freelance reporter working with Tokyo Broadcasting attempted to use the opportunity to interview Judge as well. Rivera proceeded to call the rival reporter a “f****** c***” in an outburst caught on video.

In a statement from ESPN issued to the New York Post afterwards, the company stated, “She no longer works here.”

ESPN MLB reporter fired for vulgar insult

The situation was a tense one at the time of Rivera’s outburst, but she reportedly attempted to apologize afterwards. The reporter insulted, Ivon Gaete, reportedly refused her apology. Adding another layer to the situation for Rivera is Gaete’s position in the MLB world.

Gaete currently works as a freelance journalist and was working for Tokyo Broadcasting on assignment. She is also married to John Blundell — Major League Baseball’s vice president of communications.

“Before the Yankees-Angels game, Rivera and fellow reporter Ivón Gaete had a disagreement when Gaete arrived in an attempt to also interview Judge,” explained the New York Post.

“Rivera said she set up time with the Yankees captain and when she repeatedly tried to tell Gaete of the appointment, Gaete ignored it. During the heat of the disagreement, Rivera said the words, “f–king c—t,” which was caught on video.”

Rivera also released a statement to the New York Post, claiming she’s on the wrong end of a long history. According to Rivera, she has had a string of disagreements with Gaete’s husband prior to this. In her view, this incident — and her firing — became a major issue because of that history.

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera said. “There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”