Fan falls from stands into Boston bullpen in Red Sox vs. Phillies game, stretchered off

A fan reportedly fell over a railing and into the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen during their Friday night tilt against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Game is delayed as a fan has fallen into the Red Sox bullpen in Philadelphia. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v9fHU1BxAw — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 5, 2023

Looks like a fan fell on the Red Sox bullpen at the Phillies Stadium. pic.twitter.com/H7EsmujvB2 — Joel Alfonso (@JoelAlfonsoLA) May 5, 2023

EMTs and Phillies trainers immediately rushed out to the right field bullpen to tend to the fan. A still shot from the TV broadcast appeared to show the fan had a cut on his right eye. The fan was stretchered off the field to receive additional treatment. Play resumed after about a 10-minute delay.

According to Taryn Hatcher of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the fan fell after attempting to retrieve a ball thrown to him by someone in the Red Sox bullpen.

“Our understanding is a ball was tossed to a fan… It landed in that flower bed that sits at the bottom of the fence out there above the visitor’s bullpen. The fan tried to reach down, get the ball, took a tumble, ended up in the bullpen. That’s what we’re hearing, but we will provide more updates as they become available,” Hatcher said on the broadcast.

The Phillies later provided an update on the status of the fan. Per the team, he was transported to Jefferson hospital for treatment.

“Phillies said the fan who sustained injuries after falling into bullpen in the first inning was transported to Jefferson Hospital for treatment… Was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark,” Todd Zolecki of MLB.com wrote on Twitter.

This story is developing…