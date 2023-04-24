Fernando Tatis Jr. Gets Shredded After Hitting First Home Run Since PED Suspension

On Thursday, the San Diego Padres got Fernando Tatis Jr. back. By Saturday, he had hit his first home run of the season.

It came in the top of the first, when El Niño hit a laser beam out to left field for a solo shot, his first since 2021. Tatis missed time due to a broken left wrist and an 80-game PED suspension.

Watch Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first home run of the season, here:

TATIS JR. GOES YARD FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2023 💥



“It’s been a long time since I’ve done that in the big leagues,” said Tatis. “I’m glad I got it out of the way.”

According to Tatis, he mistakenly took the PEDs to treat a skin infection and not to cheat and improve his game.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has gotten off to a slow start after missing more than a season, He’s just three for eighteen batting through his first four games. That’s to be expected, though. After missing more than a full season, he’ll need time to adjust to MLB play again.

On top of that, Tatis is trying to learn to play a new position, making it even more difficult to get going.

At the same time, there’s no doubt that Tatis is capable of turning things around. He’s just 24 years old and has been in the majors since 2019. In 2021, he even led the National League in home runs, with 42.

San Diego needs Tatis too. With the Padres expecting to compete for the NL West crown and even the World Series, San Diego is going to be reliant on its young superstar.

