Hall of Famer Jim Palmer Destroys Home Plate Umpire On Orioles vs. Tigers Broadcast Following Ejection

Jim Palmer is a Baltimore Orioles legend, earning his spot in the Hall of Fame after nearly two decades with the Orioles. In his post-retirement life, he’s worked in the broadcast booth for the Baltimore Orioles.

During Baltimore’s win over Detroit on Saturday, Palmer absolutely ripped the home plate umpire Vic Carapazza apart. The umpire missed back-to-back strike calls, leading to Ramon Urias being mildly frustrated. That mild frustration led to an overreaction from the umpire, who tossed him from the game.

Jim Palmer didn’t hold back, saying that it was embarrassing to the profession of umpiring.

Jim Palmer slams home plate umpire Vic Carapazza for his calls and conduct.



"Just turn around. Go umpire. They didn't come to see you umpire, Vic. It's a bush league call right there. No reason to do that. You really kind of embarrass your profession when you do that." pic.twitter.com/xGEbmLEtKl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 23, 2023

“Just turn around. Go umpire,” Jim Palmer said. “They didn’t come to see you umpire, Vic. It’s a bush league call right there. No reason to do that. You really kind of embarrass your profession when you do that.”

Both pitches were atrocious calls, with one being in the opposite batter’s box. Urias doesn’t even seem to say anything to Carapazza.

“There’s no reason when you miss two pitches in a row and he didn’t show you up, didn’t bounce his helmet, didn’t do anything, just was irritated that he got called out on two balls that were off the plate,” Jim Palmer emphasized.

Umpires have a lot going on and it isn’t an easy job. Along with calling balls and strikes, the home plate umpires are adjusting to the pitch clock in their own right too. However, umpires need to have thicker skin when they’re out there. If a player isn’t showing up and umpire and hasn’t said anything, tossing them is beyond excessive.

This isn’t as bad as an umpire tossing All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto from a spring training game for moving his glove, but it’s close.

Former Miami Marlins President Eviscerated Derek Jeter

When legendary shortstop Derek Jeter took over the Miami Marlins, a lot of people thought he’d turn the franchise around. That never happened, with things arguably getting worse. That didn’t surprise former Marlins president David Samson, though, who ripped into Jeter.

“He was able to bring in all his own people and he thought that everything that I did was bad. So he erased anything I had done. And figured he could do Costanza, which is opposite day. Anything I did, he did the opposite and assumed it would work,” Samson said.

“He assumed that he could get a bigger TV deal. He assumed he could get a big naming rights deal, that he’d get tons of season ticket holders, that he would make the team a winning team. And after four years, I think he realized that being a shortstop and being an executive are two totally different things…. And I think he realized quickly that being a pitch man for Subway was probably going to be more up his alley than running the team every day and being accountable for that.”