Houston Astros star Jose Altuve had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from his home on Opening Day

This hasn’t been the greatest start for Jose Altuve. The Astros all-star already was nursing a broken thumb. And on MLB opening day, thieves stole more than $1 million in jewelry from his home.

Houston police believe it took about 10 minutes inside the Altuve home for thieves to steal 13 watches and other items as the Astros were playing the Chicago White Sox. Houston TV station KHOU reported that court documents stated indicated the alleged thieves moved a potted plant on Altuve’s back porch and climbed through a window. Altuve, although he couldn’t play, was at Minute Maid that night to cheer on his teammates. He said he forgot to check the window before he left his home.

Houston police arrested four people for felonies involving the Jose Altuve theft. Court documents accuse three people of stealing the jewelry. HPD posted their mug shots, Friday.

ARRESTED: Booking photos of 4 suspects now charged with felony crimes for the March 30 burglary of Jose Altuve’s residence.



Hedwig Village PD assisted in the case.



The suspects are Patrick Maxey, 27, Jordan Tarniella, 25, Jasmyn Hall, 20, and William Jones, Jr, 28. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Rsx950EVss — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2023

The burglars took 13 watches. The brands included Rolex, Piguet, Patek Phillipe and Richard Mille. Court documents say that one of the watches is was worth $420,000. Jose Altuve can afford the expensive items. Back in 2018, he signed a seven-year, fully-guaranteed $163.5 million contract. That makes his annual average salary $23,357,143.

“Your home is the most protected piece of property, we take that very seriously,” assistant DA Napolean Stuart said in a Friday court session. “That’s an invasion of your privacy. That is where your kids are, where you are most comfortable, where you take a shower.”

Police say they identified the suspects using cell phone data and surveillance video. Cell phone data put one of the suspects at Altuve’s home at the time of the break-in. Meanwhile, police also found surveillance video showing the suspects meeting at a business before the break-in. They then drove together to Jose Altuve’s home. In addition, there’s also surveillance video from some of his neighbors that showed the alleged getaway car.

Two months ago, Altuve broke his thumb while playing at the World Baseball Classic. He was representing Venezuela, his home country. He needed surgery to repair the break. Dana Brown, the Astros GM, said Altuve likely would miss the next eight weeks.

The defending World Series champions obviously miss one of their brightest stars. But earlier this week, doctors cleared Jose Altuve to throw, run and field. However, he still can’t swing a bat. He’s six weeks into the recovery estimate.

“I think right now it’s hard to tell,” Jose Altuve told reporters when asked about a date for his return. “Anything is possible. I’m working really hard. (And) I want to come back and help these guys to win, but we’ll see.

“I think the next two weeks are really important in my rehab.”