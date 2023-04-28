Report: Internal ESPN investigation into fired reporter showed Yankee Stadium incident not isolated

Earlier this week, ESPN fired MLB reporter Marly Rivera after she allegedly directed a vulgar insult at another reporter. In the aftermath, a report from The Washington Post detailed previous incidents involving Rivera.

As Rivera and freelance reporter Ivon Gaete stood by New York Yankees star Aaron Judge waiting to speak with him, she called Gaete a “f—ing c–t” before walking away. The incident occurred on video, and TMZ released it Thursday. That came one day after The New York Post reported Rivera’s firing.

It set off an investigation by ESPN, which led to Rivera’s firing, The Washington Post’s Ben Strauss reported. But other reporters also told The Washington Post about prior incidents.

“Multiple reporters described to The Washington Post incidents involving Rivera that they said crossed the line from typical scrapping in America’s largest media market to creating a toxic work environment,” Strauss wrote. “Last year, she flipped off another reporter and called her a ‘white b—-‘ after the reporter attempted to take a photo of a group of Hispanic players that Rivera was taking a picture of, according to two people who witnessed the incident. In another instance, she called a Latino reporter a ‘fake Hispanic,’ according to multiple people who witnessed it.”

Marly Rivera speaks out on situation at Yankee Stadium

Rivera also spoke with The Washington Post for an interview. She expressed a similar sentiment to her statement to The New York Post in the aftermath of her firing. She said “extenuating circumstances” played a role, but it’s still not an “excuse” for what she said.

“There were extenuating circumstances, but that is not an excuse,” Rivera said. “I believe these are mischaracterizations of who I am. Disagreements between media members are part of the nature of our business and happen on a regular basis, yet I am being singled out.”

In a statement from ESPN to the New York Post afterward about Rivera, the company said “She no longer works here” in a brief statement. She also sent a statement regarding the situation.

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera said. “There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”