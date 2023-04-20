Kansas City Royals Employees Rescue Dog Trapped Inside Hood of Car

One small dog went for an unexpected and frightening car ride on Wednesday morning. Thankfully, a handful of Kansas City Royals employees were able to rescue this pup, which was somehow lodged inside the hood of a vehicle.

Carrie Lippert Gillaspie — a stadium host and digital reporter for the Royals — arrived at work Wednesday with a plan to catch up on a few things. However, she heard whimpering and yelping coming from a vehicle.

When Gillaspie opened the hood of another employee’s car, she saw a small dog that had been stuck. That’s not exactly what you expect to see in that area of a vehicle.

In the video below, Gillaspie explains that multiple Royals employees helped to rescue the dog. Eventually it made its way back to its owner, too.

me: getting to work early yesterday to catch up on some things.



this little dog: let’s do this instead! pic.twitter.com/qcO7HQ4rxn — Carrie Lippert Gillaspie (@CarrieGillaspie) April 20, 2023

The video also indicates that the woman who drove the car had no idea the dog was lodged in the hood of the car. She has a 30-minute commute to work, which had to be terrifying for the poor pooch.

It’s not really clear how the dog entered the hood of the vehicle. Hopefully, it doesn’t wander into that kind of situation again. We’re just glad this pup made it back home safely.

Speaking of Animals at MLB Stadiums …

Have we mentioned that we’re happy the dog made it back home safely? We want to hammer that point home before moving on to this next concern. It might be a touch more frightening than the pooch’s lengthy joyride.

An opossum has apparently taken over the broadcast booth at the Coliseum — the home of the Oakland Athletics. It was discovered during the New York Mets’ visit to the stadium.

Broadcasters Ron Darling and Gary Cohen talked openly about the peculiar situation on air.

“I came here and went to the booth,” Darling said. “And people grabbed me almost tackled me and pushed me into this booth.”

But an old friend had a unique experience with the possum when the Los Angeles Angels visited the A’s to start the season.

“The Angels played here at the beginning of the season. They were the first team in, and Wayne Randazzo — our friend — is now the television voice of the Angels,” Cohen said. “And he told us that in the opening game of the season, the possum — who apparently lives somewhere in the wall behind that visitor’s TV booth — made an appearance during the game in their booth. It was just, you know, crawling around, minding own possum business, walking across the counter.

“I mean, he wasn’t you know trying to horn in on the broadcast. He was just doing his possum things.”

The good news (well maybe not for Oakland)? The A’s have a binding deal in place with Las Vegas for a move. So surely the opossum won’t be moving with the team.