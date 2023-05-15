ESPN’s Karl Ravech comes under fire for asking insensitive Mother’s Day question

ESPN’s Karl Ravech came under fire for his question during a Mother’s Day broadcast of the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was mic’d up during the broadcast and Ravech asked him about his mother and what the day meant to him. However, Casas’ mother passed away when he was a young child.

Ravech clarified during the question and framed it around Casas’ mother no longer being alive. Not a great look.

Realistically, Ravech wanted to ask a question that could’ve elicited an emotional response from Casas. Unfortunately, it wasn’t phrased properly.

Plus, the mic’d up segment was a wonder for baseball. It’s been great for fans who view a sped up game on television.

But during the game is probably not the best place to ask a question of that magnitude. Ravech is one of the true professionals in the sports media world.

But this was a big miss on Mother’s Day.

“I know your mom passed away when you were young. What does Mother’s Day mean to you and your brother,” Ravech asked.

Based on what you hear in Ravech’s voice, it sounded like he cut off the question prematurely. Perhaps he realized in that moment it came out wrong.

Casas even paused for a second before mentioning it was an unfortunate situation when his mother passed. But even during the game, Casas gave a classy answer about the other mother figures in his life and didn’t scoff at Ravech.

Red Sox player Jarren Duran drops two f-bombs live on SportsCenter

Ravech talking to Casas wasn’t the only recent ESPN gaffe involving the Red Sox. Outfielder and potential young star Jarren Duran dropped two f-bombs on TV.

This left anchor Sage Steele seemingly unsure of how to address the language.

The two were having a conversation about how Duran has improved from last season to this one on the back of Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia’s advice. Steele pressed him, looking for what the advice was. When she joked “That’s it?” Duran decided not to further censor Pedroia’s advice.

“Yeah, I mean, you guys got the gist of it,” Jarren Duran said. “You know, he told me to get my f****** hands up and be ready to f****** hit the ball hard. So, that’s the kind of stuff I like to hear.”

Steele commented that the advice does sound like Dustin Pedroia before quickly changing the subject.