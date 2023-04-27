Leaked video emerges of incident that resulted in ESPN reporter being fired

Video of a vulgar interaction between a former ESPN employee and another MLB reporter has surfaced. TMZ Sports shared the video of the actions that got ESPN’s Marly Rivera fired from her position.

Rivera thew out a vulgar insult during a confrontation with another baseball reporter last week at Yankee Stadium. She had set up a time to interview New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and a freelance reporter attempted to speak with the slugger, as well.

Growing frustrated with the situation, Rivera called the reporter a “f****** c***,” and walked away. You can see the NSFW video here.

In the background, Judge can be seen giving autographs to children and fans prior to the game. It didn’t appear that many people heard Rivera’s vulgar comments at the time.

ESPN confirmed Rivera’s firing with the New York Post, saying, “She no longer works here.”

Rivera apologized for her actions and the language used during the incident. She believes that it was only part of the reason she was fired, though.

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera told the Post. “There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions.

“I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”

What Led to Heated Exchange Between ESPN Reporter and Freelancer?

Journalism can be a competitive business, especially when it comes to interviewing high-level athletes. Because of Aaron Judge’s status in baseball, Rivera wanted to secure an interview with the MLB slugger.

The New York Post broke down what transpired, leading to Rivera’s outburst and eventual termination from ESPN.

“Before the Yankees-Angels game, Rivera and fellow reporter Ivón Gaete had a disagreement when Gaete arrived in an attempt to also interview Judge,” explained the New York Post.

“Rivera said she set up time with the Yankees captain and when she repeatedly tried to tell Gaete of the appointment, Gaete ignored it. During the heat of the disagreement, Rivera said the words, “f–king c—t,” which was caught on video.”