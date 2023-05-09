Los Angeles Angels fan goes viral for absolutely devouring cotton candy

It’s too bad there isn’t a game called Cotton Candy Crush, because on Angels fan might dominate. During a recent game in Los Angeles, the MLB fan went viral for absolutely devouring the delicious treat in the stands.

Cameras captured one fan enjoying some cotton candy at Angel Stadium during Monday night’s 6-4 win over the Astros. He took a big chunk out of the ballpark staple and proceeded to show off his ability to gobble it down with a single bite.

Hey, there’s no judgement from us — we love cotton candy as much as the next person. Well, maybe not the guy in the video, but the point still stands.

A lot of fans tuning into Monday night’s game weighed in on the cotton candy situation at Angel Stadium, too.

“Expert cotton candy skills,” one individual wrote. Another added, “I know there was baseball, but I was in tears laughing so hard. Thanks for the comedy gold.”

That Angels fan enjoyed a pretty sweet night. He enjoyed a delicious ballpark snack, made his way onto the television and got to see Los Angeles defeat Houston. Does the night get any better than that?

We’re gonna go ahead and say no.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani might be able to buy a lot of cotton candy this offseason

We actually have no idea if Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is a cotton candy fan (honestly, who doesn’t love the stuff?) but it sounds like he’d be able to purchase quite a bit of it in the offseason. And basically anything else he wants to buy.

There’s an expectation that the MLB star will soon become the highest-paid player in the history of baseball. Considering the sport’s knack for handing out ridiculously large contracts, that’s quite impressive.

ESPN surveyed 26 MLB executives and were asked what they expect Ohtani to earn during the offseason. Six of them estimated less than $500 million and 14 expect him to snag between $500 and $550 million. The remaining six predicted $550 million and above. One got pretty specific, projecting an 11-year, $605 million contract.

Whew.

Which teams would be interested in Ohtani (other than literally all of them)? Per ESPN, the teams expected to make the strongest runs at the superstar include the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sounds about right, doesn’t it?

There’s still a lot of baseball left to be played in the 2023 season. But we can’t lie, there’s already a high level of intrigue for the upcoming offseason as it pertains to Ohtani’s future.