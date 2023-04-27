MLB bans Atlanta Braves big hat home run celebration

A lot of teams find ways to celebrate home runs. However, MLB is now making sure that the Atlanta Braves need to find a new way to celebrate.

Fans recently noticed that the Braves have stopped wearing the oversized baseball hat that the team was wearing for home runs. This begged the question, why? Well, reportedly MLB decided to ban the hat.

Actually, it was New Era and MLB. That’s because New Era is the exclusive on-field hat for the league. So, when they noticed that the hat isn’t their brand, they called the league. MLB agreed it was an issue and shut it down.

So, while that does make sense, it also stinks for a team to lose its fun celebration.

The question is whether or not the Braves are able to find a new way of celebrating home runs. After all, the Angels wearing a samurai helmet is proof not all headgear violates New Era’s contract with MLB. So, could the team just wear an oversized New Era hat? Or would it be better to find an entirely new celebration?

The giant hat came to the Braves when a fan threw it onto the team’s dugout. Maybe the next tradition in Atlanta is also going to fall from the sky.

The Atlanta Braves are preparing for an insanely cool giveaway

On May 25th, the Atlanta Braves will be running one of the best fan giveaways all season long. That’s because the team announced that it will be giving away OutKast bobbleheads when the team welcomes the Philadelphia Phillies to Truist Park.

These bobbleheads are insanely good, looking So Fresh, So Clean. Check them out, here:

𝙔’𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙗𝙗𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙢𝙚 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙤𝙙..



May 25: @Outkast bobblehead night at @TruistPark! pic.twitter.com/oAk2LsvwAq — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 28, 2023

Outkast formed in Atlanta back in 1992. The duo, which consists of Andre 3000 and Big Boi, has since become incredibly popular and influential within both music and the city of Atlanta itself.

Fans are incredibly excited for these bobbleheads too, showing their excitement to get to Truist Park on social media.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “If anyone going to this game doesn’t want theirs, I will Venmo for it and shipping.” Another fan then added, “I need to go to Atlanta end of May.”

Every other team can stop trying. There won’t be a better promotion all season. In fact, there really isn’t a need to even make another bobblehead.