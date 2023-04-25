MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks out about A’s Las Vegas plans

The Oakland A’s recently announced a binding agreement to buy land and build a future ballpark in Las Vegas. This signaled a future move for the franchise. Now, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has spoken about the plans.

Manfred explained that he is sorry for the fans but denied that negotiations with the city were used as leverage.

“It is clear to me that the A’s have no intention of staying in Oakland and have simply been using this process to try to extract a better deal out of Las Vegas,” Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said.

Rob Manfred denied that, saying Oakland owner John Fisher exclusively negotiated with the city from 2014 through 2021 before deciding to look elsewhere.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I really do. But for the city of Oakland to point fingers at John Fisher, it’s not fair,” Manfred said.

“We have shown an unbelievable commitment to the fans in Oakland by exhausting every possible opportunity to try to get something done in Oakland. Unfortunately, the government doesn’t seem to have the will to get it done.”

Neither the city nor MLB and the A’s themselves want to be blamed for the move. However, it now seems clear that the move is going to happen. The organization wants to break ground on its new home by 2027. However, the timeline is still uncertain because the team’s lease on the Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season.

Rob Manfred even said he believes it’s feasible for the team to share a ballpark with its Triple-A affiliate.

Ultimately, it’s clear the A’s need to change. At 5-18, the A’s have one of the worst records in baseball, the lowest payroll, and attendance is worse than Triple-A teams.

Rob Manfred believes relocation could help the A’s

MLB is looking to potentially expand to 32 teams once Oakland and Tampa Bay figure out their stadium issues. For the A’s, that means moving and it’s a fix that Rob Manfred believes could help the franchise.

“Their attendance has never been outstanding, let’s put it that way,” Manfred said.

“To me, it ought to be all positive on the competitive front. You got really smart baseball operations people. You got owners that want to win, and I think Las Vegas will present a real revenue-enhancing opportunity. So I think you’re going to have a good product.”

Along with Las Vegas, Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal, Portland, and Salt Lake City have all shown interest in adding an MLB team.

Reggie Jackson blasted the city of Oakland

Oakland A’s legend and MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson blasted the city of Oakland for losing the team.

“You’re going to lose the team,” Jackson said.

“The city, I thought, really needed to do something. Save the A’s. You lost the Warriors. You lost the Raiders. What the hell’s wrong with you? You can’t see that coming? The fans don’t deserve that. I blame the people running the deal. You’ve got to keep the team for the benefit of the city. They lost all three of them.”