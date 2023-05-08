Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani‘s impending free agency following the 2023 season is one of the most anticipated in MLB history. He is expected to become the highest-paid baseball player ever, according to some highly-educated opinions.

ESPN surveyed 26 MLB executives and were asked what they expect Ohtani to earn during the upcoming offseason. Six of them expect less than $500 million, while 14 expect him to garner between $500 and $550 million. The other six predicted $550 million and above. One going as far as predicting (and possibly one day pitching) an 11-year, $605 million contract.

Altogether, those numbers average out to Ohtani earning an 11-year, $524.3 million contract. It averages out to $47.5 million per year. One executive called him “two different $35 million-a-year players,” thanks to his natural two-way abilities. By that logic, $47.5 million is a steal.

The New York Mets, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers are four teams expected to show the most interest in Ohtani next season. One of the executives even has an idea of what Ohtani’s ultimate plan might be.

“I think he uses the Padres and Mets to run up the price. But he wants to and will go with the Dodgers,” the executive said.

That answer reiterates the popular rumor that Ohtani does want to stay on the west coast. It also lands him on a perrenial championship contender. That’s something the Angels haven’t been since he arrived in the majors in 2018.

Shohei Ohtani back in MVP form for 2023

Ohtani is back in elite form on the mound and in the box for the Angels this season. He’s batting .295 with 38 hits, 7 home runs, 20 RBIs and 15 walks all while proving to be as close to unhittable as a pitcher can be on the mound, too.

4-0 in seven starts, Ohtani has allowed just 16 hits in 39.0 innings pitched — the least in the MLB to this point. His 59 strikeouts are second most in the majors, trailing only Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider. Add in his 2.54 ERA (15th best in MLB) on 11 total runs this year, and Ohtani is on track to earn his second American League MVP in three years.

His eighth start of the season is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 at home against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros in game two of a three-game series. The first matchup is set for Monday night at 9:38 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.