MLB fans were awestruck at Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider’s jacked legs

There might not be any pitcher in MLB who takes leg day more seriously than Spencer Strider. A photo of the Atlanta Braves star went viral on Monday, in which he was inadvertently showing off the tree trunks.

Strider pitched the first game of a doubleheader between the Braves and New York Mets on Monday. Early in the game, a photo of the star was captured on the mound. The first thought that came to everyone’s mind? This guy absolutely doesn’t skip leg day.

Some might even refer to him as “Quadzilla.”

When your last name is Strider, you don't skip leg day. pic.twitter.com/k9HC94bWSt — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 1, 2023

MLB fans watching Monday’s game — or just saw the picture — were left in utter amazement at Strider’s dedication to leg day. Plenty of comments surfaced on social media.

“Honestly couldn’t tell if this was a real person or an MLB The Show RTTS character,” one Twitter user said. Another added, “Um, I believe that it is pronounced Mr. Quadzilla.”

Some are hoping that Strider might reveal the secret behind his quad workout.

need his quad workout asap https://t.co/YzIcynG62j — Zoe (@zoesansy) May 2, 2023

Others tried to guess how much he’s putting up on the squat rack.

He definitely front squats in the 300s. https://t.co/irCfKnNJkZ — jose☆ (@LongLostTJ_) May 2, 2023

Whatever Strider is doing in the weight room, it’s working. Not just in the quads, but also on the mound.

Strider owns a 4-0 record through six starts this season. His ERA sits at 2.57 and he’s struck out 57 batters with just 14 walks. Batters have hit just two home runs against the star pitcher.

Braves hosting awesome OutKast bobblehead night

Atlanta is giving its fans a lot of reasons to come to Truist Park this season. As if catching Strider (or Quadzilla) on the mound isn’t enough, the Braves are doing one of the coolest promotions this year.

In February, the organization announced it’s giving away OutKast bobbleheads on Thursday, May 25 when the team hosts the Philadelphia Phillies. And yes, before anyone asks, these bobbleheads do look So Fresh, So Clean.

𝙔’𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙗𝙗𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙢𝙚 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙤𝙙..



May 25: @Outkast bobblehead night at @TruistPark! pic.twitter.com/oAk2LsvwAq — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 28, 2023

Tickets certainly won’t be cheap for that giveaway.

The hip-hop duo of Andre 3000 and Big Boi formed in 1992 in Atlanta. The popular tandem released six studio albums with a number of hits in the 90s and 2000s.

Atlanta drew a lot of attention for the special bobblehead.

One fan wrote, “If anyone going to this game doesn’t want theirs, I will Venmo for it and shipping.” Another added, “I need to go to Atlanta end of May.”

Casey Drottar at MLB said, “You can stop making bobbleheads now because this will never, ever be topped.”