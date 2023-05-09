MLB reporter who broke his arm and ribs on Brewers slide redeems himself

In August 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh slid down Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer’s slide at American Family Field. It resulted in a broken arm and ribs, and the video quickly went viral afterward.

Nine months later, he redeemed himself.

As the Dodgers returned to Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Brewers, Vassegh journeyed back to give it another try. This time, he was met by a retractable stanchion to make sure he didn’t have a repeat of last time.

Alright, there’s a bit of a catch. He slid down the Jr. Bernie’s slide underneath the stands.

Emotional damage. 😂@THEREAL_DV returns to where it all began in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/q6RxCr5kJO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 8, 2023

“I’ve gone through a lot of mental and emotional trauma, rehabilitation and I’m heading back out to centerfield,” Vassegh said as clips of last year’s ill-fated slide played. “Sliding ain’t easy.”

As the Dodgers got ready for last year’s trip to Milwaukee, Vassegh kept talking about wanting to slide down Bernie’s slide. That’s what play-by-play announcer Joe Davis said on the television broadcast before playing the video of the moment. Davis tried to refrain from laughing as the clip rolled, showing Vassegh slide down at full speed and yelling “Holy crap!” as he went down.

He then slid directly into the wall, landing on his right arm. Davis made sure to clarify that Vassegh was alright after the crash, and the best part of the video came as it wrapped up. The camera cut to Vassegh in his usual spot as the sideline reporter, and he sported a big smile — and a big cast on his arm — as he delivered the payoff of all payoffs.

“Hi, guys!” he said, grinning from ear to ear.

“Hey, I do my own stunts, Tom Cruise style,” he continued. “I try to play it up, ‘Shaqtin a Fool’ style. And you’re looking at the fool.”

99% of movies don't have a better ending than this 😂 pic.twitter.com/YXaMhPPfVc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022

All told, Vassegh suffered a fractured wrist and six broken ribs. He underwent surgery and, clearly, made a full recovery. His sense of humor remained in tact, too.

After that game, Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes joked with Vassegh about the incident in their postgame interview.

“That one was for you,” Barnes said. “I know you had a little accident today on the slide, so we all rallied today for you.”

Bernie’s slide in the outfield is one of the big attractions at American Family Field — formerly known as Miller Park. The mascot slides down after Brewers home runs, and fans can give it a shot if they want, as well. It’ll cost them, though. For $150, fans can slide like Bernie. Hopefully, they have a different result than Vassegh did last year.