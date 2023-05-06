Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick issues statement after A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper used racial slur on air

Negro Leagues baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick released a statement following Oakland A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper appearing to say a slur on air. While discussing a trip to the museum earlier that day, Kuiper uttered what sounded like a common slur for Black people while saying “Negro League Museum.”

Kuiper apologized later during the Friday evening broadcast and has since been suspended from broadcasting A’s games for a period. And Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick offered a graceful, classy statement in the aftermath.

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart, I do know that my heart heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!” Kendrick said.

The A’s are amid a weekend series in Kansas City, where the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is located.

During the sixth inning of the Friday contest between the A’s and Kansas City Royals, Kuiper apologized for the pregame remark. He did not specify in the apology what, exactly, he was apologizing for.

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to — a little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it too. I wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And I just wanted to apologize for that,” Kuiper said.

On Saturday, it was reported that Kuiper will be suspended pending a review of the matter. He will thus be off the airwaves until further notice.

Background on Glen Kuiper’s broadcasting career

Glen Kuiper first started working Oakland A’s broadcasts in 2004 and for his first two seasons, worked as an on-field correspondent and fill-in announcer. He became the main announcer for the team in 2006 and has been serving in that role ever since.

Kuiper is also occasionally the play-by-play voice of Oakland Athletics’ nationally televised games on Fox. In addition to baseball, he’s also been a reporter for NFL broadcasts for Fox. Kuiper has also worked various assignments, including covering the San Jose Sharks and the Golden State Warriors of the NBA.

Kuiper has covered baseball in the Bay Area for Comcast, now NBC, since 1992.