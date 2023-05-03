NSFW slip of the tongue cause awkward silence Phillies broadcasters during game vs. Dodgers

Being a broadcaster for an MLB team is incredibly important, helping to shape how fans view and take games in. It’s also a difficult job that demands a lot out of broadcasters. Because of that, mistakes happen as the Philadelphia Phillies’ broadcast booth recently found out.

During the opening game of the Phillies’ series with the Dodgers, the radio color commentator Kevin Stocker was doing a promotional read. That’s fairly standard. However, he had an issue promoting Dick Allen bobblehead night correctly.

Check out the NSFW slip of the tongue, here:

Kevin Stocker was trying to say "A Johnson Controls Dick Allen bobble figurine."



That's not exactly what he said.pic.twitter.com/r8h3cCJuCw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 2, 2023

Yeah, that’s not exactly what he meant to say. That was just a Freudian slip from the Philadelphia broadcaster.

Of course, the funniest part wasn’t just that Stocker struggled with the ad read and had a slip of the tongue. It’s his reaction to the mistake because he immediately knew what he did. So, he took another shot at the read, really making sure to enunciate every word as clearly as possible. Then, as soon as he finished, he lost it. Both broadcasters struggled to hide their laughter throughout the rest of the at-bat.

The Phillies generally have one of the most entertaining broadcast booths in all of baseball. It’s not always this combination of commentators, but it’s typically a good time because of moments like this one.

In a game where the Phillies ended up being blown out, having an entertaining broadcast booth making NSFW tongue slips keeps fans entertained.

Matt Strahm of the Phillies isn’t happy with beer sales

This offseason, MLB made changes to make games go quicker. To this point, those seem to have worked really well. However, one unexpected consequence of this change has been that stadiums are able to sell less beer.

Typically, stadiums stop selling beer after the seventh inning. The idea is to give people time to sober up and prevent anyone from going home after being over-served. However, beer sales are important to teams so several teams decided to start selling beer into the eighth inning.

This, in turn, upset Matt Strahm of the Philadelphia Phillies, who thinks this is an unsafe policy change.

The reason we stopped in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct? So, now, with a faster-pace game — and me just being a man of common sense — if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the alcohol sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home? Instead, we’re going to the eighth. And now you’re putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago,” Strahm said.

“My thing is when you’re looking at the safety of your fans? That’s probably not the smartest decision to extend it into the eighth. But, just using common sense — we stopped it in the seventh for the safety of fans and people getting home. Like, it just, it makes no sense to me that you’re going to allow it to the eighth inning.”

It’s hard to say that Strahm is wrong, but it looks like his concerns are falling on deaf ears.