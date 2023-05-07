Glen Kuiper, the Oakland A’s broadcaster who used a racial slur on air, was suspended Saturday by NBC Sports California.

The suspension appears to be indefinite until the network can finish its review of the comment, which Kuiper made Friday. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the news.

The incident happened Friday during pre-game of a MLB broadcast between the A’s and the Kansas City Royals. Glen Kuiper was talking about a tour he’d taken of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which is in K.C. Kuiper was chatting with A’s TV analyst Dallas Braden, when he said: “We had a phenomenal day today. (N-word) league museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

Kuiper apologized on air in the sixth inning. He said “Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to…a little bit earlier in the show. I said something, didn’t come out quite the way…I wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. Like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

After the game, the A’s also issued a statement, saying the team is working to “address the situation.”

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable,” the statement said. “The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language.”

Bob Kendrick, who is president of the museum, issued a statement, Saturday. He also shared it via social media:

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!”

Dave Stewart, a legendary A’s pitcher, quote tweeted Kendrick, adding “I know Glen, have worked with him over the years. I believe it was an unfortunate mistake. He, as we all deserve a second chance.”

Kuiper is in his 20th season as the A’s broadcaster. He’s covered baseball for NBC Sports California in the Bay area for three decades.