Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. turns Cubs fans’ steroid chant into in-game dance

The San Diego Padres recently welcomed back their young superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. back. He had missed time due to an injury before getting hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Naturally, baseball fans haven’t embraced him for road games.

During a trip to Chicago to take on the Cubs, the fans at Wrigley let Tatis hear it. They chanted at him for using steroids. So, seemingly unbothered, he let them know that he heard them by giving them a little dance.

Watch here as Fernando Tatis Jr. dances while Cubs fans chanted, “He’s on steroids,” here:

Crowd chants: "He's on steroids"



Fernando Tatis Jr.: *does his lil dancey dance*

It’s been a slow start for Fernando Tatis Jr. In 22 at-bats, he’s hitting .182 with one home run and just one RBI. However, the Padres need his bat to heat up. Their entire offense has been struggling and with high expectations coming into the year, it’s been frustrating for the team.

For his part, Tatis denies that he took PEDs to cheat. Instead, he said that he accidentally took a banned substance to treat a skin condition.

Before his injury and suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of the most electrifying players in MLB. He broke into baseball in 2019 at the age of 2020. By 2021, at the age of 22, he led the National League in home runs with 42.

Tatis already has his first home run back from suspension. However, he got a harsh response from fans after that. It’s a response, he’ll likely need to get used to it, as baseball fans tend to have long memories for that kind of suspension.

Pitchers have taken issue with Fernando Tatis Jr.

While preparing to return to the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. gained attention for dominating at the Triple-A level. One pitcher who gave up a bomb to Tatis, Kade McClure, took issue with him after the game.

“Cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension,” McClure said in a quote tweet of a video of the home run. It has since been deleted.

McClure isn’t the only pitcher who isn’t happy with Fernando Tatis Jr. Former MLB closer Jonathan Papelbon told WEEI that he would drill Tatis with a pitch every time up if he had the chance.

“This whole Tatis stuff, man, it almost enrages me. I worked my a– off so long and so hard and did it the right way. For me, to see something like that, it hurts me so bad. I’ll tell you right now – if I was pitching, every single time I face that dude I’m drilling him. I don’t care if I’m bringing in a run and losing the game,” Papelbon said.

“Yeah. Manny Machado. Sammy Sosa. I can go on and on. The thing is, it’s a mutual respect from the players and all that’s gone. I feel like that’s what’s missing from the game. It’s one of those things now, where look, if you’re not protecting your team, it’s like, do you want to give into the bully on the block and keep getting your a– kicked every day or are you going to punch back?”