Drew Maggi has been waiting for his MLB opportunity for 13 years. Now, he’s getting it with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Maggi began his Sunday morning as a member of the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. On the season, he’s batting just .194 with three RBI in 31 at-bats. But after a long stint in the minors, Maggi learned that he was getting his chance.

The Curve met in what appeared to be a standard team meeting. The meeting began with a message built around working towards your opportunity to get “one plus” day in the MLB. He then heard a round of applause by his teammates as his emotions took over. That quickly turned to excitement.

“Let’s f****** go!” Maggi shouted after he collected himself.

A Maggi-cal moment for Drew Maggi pic.twitter.com/jvoA0r80wV — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) April 23, 2023

Maggi’s professional baseball career began way back in 2010. He was originally drafted in the 47th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he opted to head to Arizona State to play college ball before turning pro. In 2010 as a 21-year old, Maggi again heard his name called, being taken in the 15th round by the Pirates. 13 years and 1,155 games later as a 34-year old, he’s finally moving up to the majors.

Maggi’s MLB Callup Comes Full Circle With Pirates

After being drafted by the Pirates, Maggi moved up and down Pittsburgh’s minor league system through the 2014 season. He even had a couple of stints with the Curve back in the beginning of his career.

Maggi then bounced around for a couple years, spending time with multiple organizations, including the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Minnesota Twins and Philadlephia Phillies. He bounced between Double-A and Triple-A throughout those years, which spanned from 2015-2020.

After starting the year with the Phillies organization in 2022, he found his way back to Pittsburgh’s later in the season. He remained in the first organiation that he knew this year, and went back to a familiar clubhouse in Altoona. Now, he gets his long-awaited opportunity in Pittsburgh.

In his 13-year minor league baseball career, Maggi has hit for a .254 average with a .355 on-base percentage. He has clubbed 45 home runs while driving in 354 runs, adding 477 walks with 222 stolen bases.

Maggi takes the spot of outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the Pirates roster. Reynolds was placed on the bereavement list on Sunday.

The Pirates entered Sunday with a 15-7 record on the season, which is currently good for second place in the NL Central.