Reggie Jackson Blasts City Of Oakland For A’s Intended Move To Las Vegas

Reggie Jackson spent some of the prime of his Hall of Fame career with the Oakland Athletics. But he first broke into MLB with the Kansas City Athletics, playing in the Midwest before he and the team moved to the Bay.

Jackson won three straight World Series with the A’s from 1972-1974 and the 1973 AL MVP as the ’70s A’s became one of the top dynasties of the past 50 years.

The time have changed certainly changed from the heyday. The Athletics look to be on the move once again as the franchise has agreed to buy land in the city of Las Vegas in hopes of moving the team to the City of Sin in the near future.

Jackson laid the blame on the feet of the city in an interview with Sportico.

“You’re going to lose the team,” Jackson said. “The city, I thought, really needed to do something. Save the A’s. You lost the Warriors. You lost the Raiders. What the hell’s wrong with you? You can’t see that coming? The fans don’t deserve that. I blame the people running the deal. You’ve got to keep the team for the benefit of the city. They lost all three of them.”

The Golden State Warriors were the first team to move out of Oakland by heading to San Francisco in 2019. The Oakland Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020. Now the A’s are looking to be in Las Vegas in 2027.

“We recognize that this is very hard to hear. We are disappointed that we have been unable to achieve our shared vision of a waterfront ballpark. As we shift our focus to Vegas, we will continue to share details about next steps,” the A’s announced in a statement earlier this week.

Raiders owner Mark Davis views the situation differently as the Raiders and A’s clashed heads over the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, where the two teams played at from 1968-1981 and then 1995-2019.

He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal this past week that it is messed up that they are leaving Oakland.

“They marketed the team as ‘Rooted in Oakland,’ that’s been their mantra through the whole thing,” Davis said. “The slogans they’ve been using have been a slap to the face of the Raiders, and they were trying to win over that type of mentality in the Bay Area. Well all they did was (expletive) the Bay Area.”