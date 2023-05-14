Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture after taking a line drive to the head during Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team provided an update on Sunday.

Feltner was struck in the head by a line drive traveling at 92.7 mph off the bat of Phillies hitter Nick Castellanos. It was a frightening moment in Saturday’s game, resulting in his immediate exit from the contest.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Rockies manager Bud Black provided a positive update on the MLB pitcher.

“Overall, he’s fine,” Black said, per ESPN. “I think the feeling is that it could have been worse.”

Colorado placed Feltner on the 15-day injured list following the injury. However, Black suggested that the pitcher could be out for a longer period of time following the skull fracture. No timetable was provided on a potential return.

Frightening moment in Colorado, as Ryan Feltner gets hit with a comebacker on the mound. Feltner exited on his own power. pic.twitter.com/9VbghmNNMe — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) May 14, 2023

Feltner does not need surgery.

“He just needs time to let the fractures heal and the concussion to diminish,” Black said. “From everything that I’ve been told here this morning, things are looking up.”

Feltner has started in eight games for the Rockies this season and owns a 2-3 record. His ERA sits at 5.86 and he’s totaled 33 strikeouts in 35.1 innings of work.

Tempers flare in Phillies-Rockies game on Sunday

Things got pretty heated between Philadelphia and Colorado during Sunday afternoon’s game. Phillies star Bryce Harper was ready to fight the entire Rockies team.

At one point during the game, Rockies pitcher Jake Bird made a few comments and began clapping his glove towards the Phillies dugout. Harper took exception to the actions and chased down the pitcher.

Benches from both sides cleared, causing quite the scene at Coors Field. Fortunately, nothing got too out of hand.

Bryce Harper is ready to take on the entire Rockies roster with one arm. he would win. pic.twitter.com/aHTxITSssW — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) May 14, 2023

Although Harper got pretty worked up and attempted to get to Bird, he eventually cooled down. It didn’t appear that any punches were thrown during this scuffle on Sunday.

As a result, though, umpires tossed Harper from the game. The Rockies went on to win Sunday’s game 4-0.

Philadelphia still got the better end of Colorado during the three-game weekend series. The Phillies stole the first two games, winning 6-3 on Friday and taking Saturday’s contest 7-4.

Sunday’s game marked the final time the two teams face each other during the regular season. The Rockies and Phillies played a four-game series in Philadelphia in mid-April. The Phillies claimed three wins in the four games.