Royals pitcher Amir Garrett vomits all over mound during outing vs. White Sox

Unfortunately, Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett lived up to the moniker “hurler” on Monday evening. After throwing against just one hitter, the MLB reliever had to exit the game because of a stomach bug.

Garrett entered the game in the seventh inning and faced one batter before his departure. He struck out Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus, then things got ugly. The pitcher vomited all over the mound before returning to the dugout.

Max Castillo then entered the game to close out the final 2.2 innings for the Royals. Kansas City defeated Chicago 12-5.

Puking in front of a crowd has gotta be an all-time terrible feeling pic.twitter.com/CFpMyUJs34 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 9, 2023

That’s never a fun feeling, especially in front of an MLB crowd. Hopefully, it was just a one-night thing for Garrett.

Garrett has appeared in 16 games for the Royals this season, totaling 14.2 innings pitched. He’s punched out 14 batters but has surrendered 16 hits and nine walks while on the mound. The veteran owns a 3.68 ERA.

Following the illness on Monday night, Garrett was listed as day-to-day.

Kansas City owns one of the worst records in baseball but was able to secure a win over Chicago on Monday night. The two teams are in the middle of a four-game series.

It’s been a really tough few days for pitchers in Kansas City. But Garrett’s situation on Monday night was far less serious (we assume) than what we witnessed with Ryan Yarbrough on Sunday.

Yarbrough suffered a serious head injury during Sunday’s game against the Oakland A’s when a baseball hit him in the face at 106 miles per hour. The starter exited the game immediately.

Scary moment today in the A's-Royals game 😳



KC pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was hit in the head by a 106 mph comebacker. The Royals said he left alert and is undergoing testing. pic.twitter.com/156UjeODYi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 7, 2023

The Royals released an update on the pitcher following the frightening incident.

“We appreciate all the support for Ryan Yarbrough and the patience from fans and the media,” the Royals said in a statement Monday. “We’re happy to share that Ryan is stable and improving and never lost consciousness. He sustained multiple non-displaced fractures, and we do not believe he will need surgery. Ryan is undergoing more testing today, and we will share his progress as we can.”

Kansas City placed Yarbrough on the 15-day injured list. Before his exit, he did enough to earn the win in the team’s 5-1 victory over the A’s. He pitched 5.2 innings and surrendered just three hits.

“It was scary,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “The dugout went silent. Your heart drops there. Got a pit in your stomach. I can’t think of a worse thing to see on the field. Luckily, when we got out there, he was talking and aware of what was going on and what had happened. But he was swollen immediately. There was some blood. You just didn’t know exactly where it was coming from.”