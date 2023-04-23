Anyone affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays has plenty of reason to celebrate amid their 18-3 start to the 2023 season.

That includes a member of the team’s security crew, who has been known to bust a move from time to time. Will Harris, A.K.A. “WorkitHarris” on YouTube, can be regularly found at Tropicana Field during weekend games entertaining the crowd with a dance routine in between innings. Harris’ dance routine includes a cartwheel, a trademark split and a Booker T-like Spinaroonie capped off by a salute to the crowd.

He was at it again during the Rays’ 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox Saturday. For many watching at home, this was their first taste of Willis, as the game was nationally televised on FOX.

trop it like it's hot 🕺🔥 pic.twitter.com/nlgUieOtSP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 22, 2023

Fun is the word one would use to describe Willis — just as someone would to describe the streaking Rays. Tampa Bay walked it off for the second consecutive night against Chicago, this time via an RBI single from left fielder Randy Arozarena in the 10th inning.

Arozarena’s two-run blast off White sox ace Dylan Cease in the first inning gave Tampa Bay an early 2-0 advantage. The Rays have now hit at least one home run in 21 straight games to open the season. It’s the longest streak to start a season in MLB history.

“Everyone’s just doing their part. We’re all supporting each other,” Arozarena said through interpreter Manny Navarro, via MLB.com. “We’ve just got to keep [playing] that way. Regardless of the records or not, it’s just a good way to stay hot.”

Rays Continue Historic Start to the Season

Rays ace Shane McClanahan had arguably his best outing of the season, striking out 10, allowing three hits and two runs in six innings of work. McClanahan recorded a franchise-record 32 swinging strikes (on 49 swings), 14 coming on the changeup. His whiff rate of 65.3% is the highest in a game since the pitch-tracking started in 2008.

The 18-3 start is the second-best 21-game start in modern MLB history. Only three teams started better, according to the Tampa Bay Times: the 1984 Tigers, 1955 Dodgers and 1911 Tigers, who all were 19-2. The Rays joined six other teams at 18-3: The 2003 Yankees, 1987 Brewers, 1981 A’s, 1946 Red Sox, 1938 Giants and 1918 Giants.

Tampa Bay will look to keep things rolling in the series finale against Chicago Sunday, seeking its fourth sweep of the season. Free agent pickup Zach Eflin will come off the 15-day injured list and take to the mound. Eflin missed the minimum stint after his back flared up in his second start of the season on April 8.

“I truly feel amazing. I feel as close to 100 percent as I’ve been the entire year,” Eflin said Saturday. “… Feel like I’m in a really good spot for [Sunday].”