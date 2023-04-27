Ump ruins magical moment for oldest position player to debut in MLB game

On Wednesday night, a dream came true for Drew Maggi. After 13 years in the minor leagues, he broke into the majors. Of course, his incredible story didn’t stop the home plate umpire from trying to ruin the moment.

It happened late in the game when Maggi pinch-hit for Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning. Pirates fans, knowing and appreciating his story, gave him a massive welcome. So, he took the time to enjoy the moment.

Check that moment out, here:

Drew Maggi made his MLB debut and PNC Park absolutely loved it pic.twitter.com/6WfIWWsMJp — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 27, 2023

For everyone watching this was one of those romantic moments that baseball fans love. However, the ump had other ideas.

If you heard the crowd start to boo someone at the end of the video, it’s because they were letting the ump hear it. He decided to call a pitch clock violation on Maggi for not looking at the pitcher quickly enough.

Watch the decision by the ump, here:

Drew Maggi spent 13 seasons in the minor leagues before getting a chance to make his MLB debut



When he finally got his first at-bat, he got a pitch-clock violation called on him pic.twitter.com/VSq3NLis6N — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 27, 2023

By the letter of the law, the ump is right. At the same time, can’t there be some discretion? Can’t the ump read the room? Moments like that are part of what fans love about the game and nobody is turning away because that moment took too long.

This isn’t even the first time that this has happened this season. Cody Bellinger got a standing ovation on his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He enjoyed the moment and got the violation.

At the same time, an ump gave Andrew McCutchen a break for the same thing earlier this season. So, maybe there is discretion in the rules.

Ultimately, Drew Maggi struck out in that at-bat. Who cares? At 34 years old, he’s a rookie living his dream.

Jim Palmer ripped into an ump

Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer is now a broadcaster for the Baltimore Orioles. Over the weekend, Palmer absolutely ripped home plate umpire Vic Carapazza to shreds for making two bad calls and ejecting a batter for little to no provocation.

“Just turn around. Go umpire. They didn’t come to see you umpire, Vic. It’s a bush league call right there. No reason to do that. You really kind of embarrass your profession when you do that,” Palmer said.

“There’s no reason when you miss two pitches in a row and he didn’t show you up, didn’t bounce his helmet, didn’t do anything, just was irritated that he got called out on two balls that were off the plate”