US Navy honoring baseball Hall of Fame veterans with new warship, USS Cooperstown

The US Navy is holding the commissioning ceremony for USS Cooperstown this Saturday in New York City. The ship honors the 70 Baseball Hall of Famers who served in the armed forces.

The ship was first announced in 2015 and will finally become a part of the active fleet with its ceremony. There are 112 crew members, who all went to an MLB game together this week, on the vessel, which has a motto of “America’s Away Team.”

“It tells such an incredible and powerful story,’’ Baseball Hall of Fame vice president Jon Shestakofsky told USA Today. “The lessons of sacrifice and service embedded in the game, and embedded in the quality of leadership that we recognize in society, it’s a story we’re able to tell every day.’’

The USS Cooperstown is a freedom-class littoral combat ship.

“LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused class of Small Surface Combatants armed with capabilities focused on defeating global challenges and providing joint force access in near-shore environments,” the info sheet on the USS Cooperstown reads. “LCS can operate independently or in highthreat environments as part of a networked battle force that includes larger, multi-mission surface combatants.”

USS Cooperstown has rooms named after Hall of Famers

Each of the staterooms on the USS Cooperstown is named after a Hall of Famer.

The majority of Baseball Hall of Famers who served in the armed forces did so during World War II. But there are a group that served in World War II and the Korean War.

Morgan Bulkeley, who was the first president of the National League, is the lone Hall of Famer to serve in the Civil War. He served with the 13th New York Volunteer Heavy Artillery. After his baseball career, Bulkeley was also a governor of Connecticut and served as a senator for the state.

Six Hall of Famers to serve in the Korean War. They were Ernie Banks, Whitey Ford, Whitey Herzog, Eddie Mathews, Willie Mays and Ted Williams.

Among the Hall of Famers to serve during World War II were Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Bob Feller, Hank Greenberg, Stan Musial, Buck O’Neil, Jackie Robinson and Williams.

In addition, Al Barlick is the lone Baseball Hall of Famer to serve in the Coast Guard.