Yankees Broadcaster Defends A’s Possum From Dramatic Mets Broadcast Team

The Major League Baseball season is not even a month old and has already delivered some quintessential baseball weirdness. Most notably, the ongoing saga of the possum residing in a broadcast booth at the Oakland Coliseum — home of the Oakland A’s — has captivated fans.

And somehow, a possum in Oakland, California, has managed to stir up some lighthearted barbs between broadcast booths from noted rivals. After the New York Mets TV broadcast team complained about the possum displacing them, New York Yankees radio announcer Suzyn Waldman stuck up for the marsupial.

“You know, the Mets guys made a big deal of that possum,” Waldman told play-by-play voice John Sterling. “That possum was there when we were there last year. He has a nest in the radio booth…possums are very sweet, they don’t hurt anybody. Really nice little animals.”

Waldman is correct that possums are generally harmless to humans, though they can bite like most any critter. But possums don’t carry rabies or other common diseases in wildlife and eat bugs and pests like ticks.

Having to share a broadcast booth with a possum for a game or two probably wouldn’t be too big a deal, but the Mets crew ended up using a different booth.

Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen recounted what a Los Angeles Angels broadcaster shared with him.

“The Angels played here at the beginning of the season. They were the first team in, and Wayne Randazzo — our friend — is now the television voice of the Angels,” Cohen said. “And he told us that in the opening game of the season, the possum — who apparently lives somewhere in the wall behind that visitor’s TV booth — made an appearance during the game in their booth. It was just, you know, crawling around, minding own possum business, walking across the counter. I mean, he wasn’t you know trying to horn in on the broadcast. He was just doing his possum things.”

With the possum apparently making a home in the walls around the visiting broadcast booth, the smell has been unpleasant. And it’s not a new issue, with a different Yankees broadcaster, Michael Kay, noting the infiltration in 2022.

And the marsupial living in the Oakland Coliseum apparently has connections in Los Angeles. Just before a Los Angeles Dodgers game, a platoon of stadium staffers chased down a possum in the upper deck.

Unfortunately for the possum in Oakland, the A’s recently made a binding agreement to purchase land in Las Vegas. This all but confirms the team will leave the Bay Area. The various food scraps will dry up and what happens to the physical structure remains to be seen.

On the other hand, being free of baseball interruptions is good for possum peace and quiet.