MMA Fighter Born with No Legs Makes History, Defeats Able-Bodied Opponent

There’s absolutely nothing that can stop Zion Clark. The MMA fighter born without any legs had one hell of a professional debut of the weekend, winning his first fight at the Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.

Clark battled Eugene Murray in the San Diego event on Saturday. He went three rounds and won by unanimous decision. You can see highlights from the match in the video below.

It’s another accomplishment in an incredible journey for Clark.

Zion Clark, a wrestler with no legs, takes down his opponent in his first MMA match 😳🥊 pic.twitter.com/JD1gWuNyBN — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) December 18, 2022

Clark was born with a rare birth defect, caudal regression syndrome. But he’s never made excuses and has continued to pursue his dreams. He wrestled in high school and in college and is now making waves in MMA.

The 25-year-old is also training for the 2024 Olympics.

Zion Clark Talked About His Goals Last Month

In order to be successful in the MMA world, you’ve got to put your heart and soul into the craft. That’s exactly what Zion Clark has done — in case the win in his debut wasn’t enough evidence of that.

In November, Clark talked about his goals in MMA. He didn’t hold back on what he hoped to accomplish in the professional ranks.

“It’s the same as it was wrestling for me. I just wrestle against able-bodied people, and I beat able-bodied people,” Clark told TMZ Sports. “Now I’m fighting able-bodied people, and I’m gonna knock out able-bodied people. It’s as simple as that. I’m a fighter.”

He was pretty fired up about the opportunity to get on the canvas this month, too.

“I’m trying to run this s— up! It’s not just a rinky-dink fight. This s—‘s going on pay-per-view,” Clark said. “This s— is a legit sanctioned fight.”

Clark’s immediate success in MMA might be one of the best stories in sports this year.