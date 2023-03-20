MMA Fighter Iuri Lapicus Dead at 27 After Motorcycle Crash

MMA fighter Iuri Lapicus died after a motorcycle accident that occurred in Italy. ONE Championship confirmed the sad news on Monday. He was 27 years old.

“The ONE Championship team is heartbroken over the tragic passing of Iuri Lapicus,” the promotion said in a statement to ESPN. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Lapicus reportedly crashed into a vehicle in Milan on Friday after losing control of his motorcycle. He needed to be airlifted to a hospital and went into a coma. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Lapicus began fighting for ONE Championship in 2019. He posted a record of 14-2 in his professional fighting career. He was a former ONE 185-pound title contender. His most recent fight came against Zebaztian Kadestam in August 2022.

MMA World Mourns Passing of Iuri Lapicus

After learning of the heart-breaking death of Iuri Lapicus, many involved with MMA sent out condolences. Several fans, media and others expressed sympathy over the tragic situation.

“Devastating news from Italy. ONE Championship fighter Iuri Lapicus lost his life in a car accident. He was 27,” wrote ComingSoon.net’s Tudor Leonte. “Iuri’s career took off after signing with One where he fought people like Eddie Alvarez, Christian Lee and Marat Gafurov. May he rest in peace.”

“The world can be so cruel sometimes. RIP,” wrote MMA and boxing journalist Chisanga Malata.

An MMA follower said, “No way man … no way. I remember watching him fight Eddie (Alvarez) only a few years ago.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Very sad news. A talented fighter for sure. R.I.P. Iuri.”

Several others simply wrote “RIP.”

In 17 matches as a professional fighter, Lapicus won 14 times. Ten of his victories came via submission and four were via knockout. He only lost twice and his fight against Eddie Alvarez was deemed a no contest.

Lapicus’ career started with 14 straight victories. Many considered the fighter to be one of the rising stars in the sport.