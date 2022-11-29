MNF: Watch George Pickens Make Another Freakish Catch

He may only be a rookie, but Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is playing like a veteran. Fans started swooning over the young star again during Monday Night Football when he added another ridiculous reception to his resumé.

Early in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Pickens hauled in an insane catch, fending off a defender and tip-toeing the sideline to make the play. It’s just another example of the freakish athleticism the receiver possesses.

That catch was part of Pittsburgh’s first touchdown drive of the game. The 35-yard play helped set up a 10-play, 79-yard drive that gave the Steelers a 13-0 advantage in the first half.

“George Pickens about to become a superstar this year wait until he make a pro bowl this year or next year,” one NFL fan wrote on Twitter. Another chimed in by saying, “How did this guy drop to the second round??”

Pickens led the team with 57 yards on three catches in the Steelers’ victory Monday. This season, he’s totaled 36 receptions for 510 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Though the Steelers have struggled to a 4-7 record this season, the offensive potential is certainly intact.

Fans Go Crazy Over Kenny Pickett’s MNF Win

A win over the Indianapolis Colts may not look like much on paper, but for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, it’s huge. It was his first primetime victory in the NFL, giving fans plenty of optimism about the future.

Pickett finished the game completing 20-of-28 passes for 174 yards and rushing for an additional 32. He made some great plays and avoided major mistakes. What more can you ask for out of a first-year quarterback?

After the game, fans sounded off on Pickett’s big win.

“He’s already accomplished more as a rookie than Joe Burrow did as a rookie.” Another fan is already prepared to mark Pickett down as the long-term answer for the Steelers, calling him, “Kenny Franchise.”

Between Pickett, George Pickens and running back Najee Harris, there’s a pretty good amount of offensive talent in Pittsburgh. It might just take some time to jell.