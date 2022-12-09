Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star.

In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”

While responding to the Tom Brady-dedicated post, one Instagram follower said they hope Rajek would be wearing the jersey to the game in San Francisco on Sunday. To which the model replied, “I hope my voice will be back [on] Sunday” with cry-laughing emojis.

Rajek’s key interest in Tom Brady comes a little over a month after the NFL quarterback announced he and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen had officially split. The now-former couple confirmed the news on Instagram. They share two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Both Brady and Bündchen seem to be getting along, despite the divorce and they remain focused on the children. Brady also has another child, son Jack, with Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady Spoke About the ‘Emotional Challenges’ Following Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady opened up about the emotional challenges that he has experienced following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“I think there’s so many ways for me that it just keeps great perspective for me in my life,” Tom Brady explained. “Why have I done it for as long as I have? You know, physically, I’ve explained that and I’ve tried to take care of myself.”

Tom Brady then discussed both mental and emotional challenges. “You know, mentally, and as we talked about with Coach [Sean] Payton, there’s such a drive mentally to always come up with the next great play, or the next great concept, or the next great scream. And then emotionally, that’s where I think as you get older the challenges really come in, you know — because we can get distracted by other parts of life. And not distracted in a bad way but there’s priorities that take over.”

The NFL star says that he continues to try his best to maintain what’s important to him. “[I’ve] been very fortunate to play a sport that I love. And, as I said, why do I play? Because the competition is great. Obviously, it’s a great thrill and joy to go out there and play, but you’re just, you’re a part of something that’s way bigger than yourself and there’s something to be said for that.”