‘Monday Night Football’: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sends NFL World Into a Frenzy With Incredible TD

The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) needed one of their big guns to step up and make a play against the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) on “Monday Night Football.” Cue Deebo Samuel — the ultimate Swiss Army Knife in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Samuel showed why he is worth every penny of his newly-signed three-year, $71.550 million deal, taking a five-yard in-route and making magic out of it. Samuel went up to haul in the pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, before breaking multiple tackles en route to the end zone for a 57-yard score.

Samuel’s heroics followed by the PAT gave the 49ers a 14-6 lead. They took that lead into halftime, looking to defeat their AFC West foes. But for now, it was the play from Samuel which has social media buzzing.

