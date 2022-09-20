Monday Night Football Doubleheader Has Fans Questioning NFL’s Scheduling Decision

Tonight is NFL Monday Night Football and we have an overlapping doubleheader that features Titans vs. Bill and Vikings vs. Eagles. However, some fans are not so sure about the new schedule. Usually, there is an earlier night game with East Coast teams and then a late-nighter with the West Coast. That isn’t the case anymore.

If you want a little explainer about the new NFL Monday Night Football format, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We talked about the lack of a doubleheader last week and what that means for the rest of the season. This will actually be the last doubleheader on MNF until Week 8 of the season. So make sure you know how to watch before kickoff.

Fans don’t care though. The change has made a lot of people ask why, has them looking for answers, and has some even upset.

Fans just aren’t sure about the doubleheader format being done like this. Two games, one kicking off at 7:15 p.m. EST and the other at 8:30 p.m. That’s hard for fans that want to watch both, but don’t have the ability to split screen ESPN and ABC.

Why are the 2 MNF games overlapping? @NFL fumbled this one — Trae The Hard Way (@traecipher) September 19, 2022

Ah, but don’t you see, this fan is thinking about the real people hurt by this – sports bettors. How can we in-game live bet while the games overlap? Make it make sense for poor Mike here! I think the NFL is looking more towards a family-friendly product that everyone can watch together and not really worried about the late night gamblers on the East Coast.

Is there a reason why both MNF games are in east coast cities starting within 75 minutes of each other? Does the NFL not care about gamblers all the sudden. The 2nd game is always west coast 3 hours after the first one starts. Wtf — Mike (@MikeTerril) September 19, 2022

The thing that really stinks is that NFL Monday Night Football is on ESPN/ABC. Those contracts do not extend past that. So, fans on Sundays can just pull up NFL RedZone and keep up with every game at once. However, that’s not available on Monday nights. Sorry, Ravens fan.

Not a fan of the NFL deciding to run two MNF games at the same time.



We need NFL RedZone tonight. — RAD (@ReigningRavens) September 19, 2022

What do you think, Outsiders? The NFL is doing this just a couple of times this season. The majority of our Monday nights are going to be just one game each. Tonight might be hard at first with the overlap, but surely fans will find a way to make things work. Besides, who complains about more football?