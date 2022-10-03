‘Monday Night Football’ Fans Are Already Stressed About Aaron Judge Cut-Ins on ESPN

by Nick Geddes
written by Nick Geddes
monday-night-football-fans-are-already-stressed-about-aaron-judge-cut-ins-espn

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is one home run away from setting the all-time American League record for long balls in a single season with 62.

This means, for those tuning into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” live cut-ins of his at-bats could feature in a side-by-side of the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2-1). Pregame host Suzy Kolber made the announcement, and NFL fans are already voicing their displeasure on social media.

The first two cut-ins came in during “Monday Night Countdown,” with Judge failing to break the record on each at-bat.

This story is developing…

Outsider.com