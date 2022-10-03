‘Monday Night Football’ Fans Are Already Stressed About Aaron Judge Cut-Ins on ESPN

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is one home run away from setting the all-time American League record for long balls in a single season with 62.

This means, for those tuning into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” live cut-ins of his at-bats could feature in a side-by-side of the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2-1). Pregame host Suzy Kolber made the announcement, and NFL fans are already voicing their displeasure on social media.

if they cut away from monday night football to show me Aaron judge striking out tonight there's no telling what I'll do — karl marx slimed at the kids choice awards (@freedeebo) October 3, 2022

.@ESPN havent you gotten the memo from CFB fans the last 2 weeks?!?! If we wanted to watch Aaron Judge we’d be watching the DAMN Yankee game! — Nick Storm (@nickstorm60) October 3, 2022

The first two cut-ins came in during “Monday Night Countdown,” with Judge failing to break the record on each at-bat.

I think I speak for every sports fan when I say that IT IS OK if we miss Aaron Judge’s next home run — John G. Rous (@TheJohnRous) October 3, 2022

This story is developing…