Monday Night Football: Guests Revealed for ESPN’s ManningCast During Cowboys-Giants Game

The ManningCast returns to Monday Night Football this week, providing fans with an alternate viewing option to conclude Week 3. There’s a great guest list for Monday’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, too.

Just a few hours before kickoff, Omaha Productions released the list of names who will be joining Peyton and Eli Manning for the show. Coverage of the ManningCast can be found on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The first guest is former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson — who is currently an analyst as part of FOX’s NFL studio show.

Next up is former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, who played alongside Peyton Manning in the Circle City. McAfee currently hosts his own show, the Pat McAfee Show.

To wrap up the guest list, comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Tracy Morgan joins the Manning brothers on Monday Night Football. It should be entertaining from start to finish.

How to Watch Week 3 ManningCast

The ManningCast isn’t a weekly production on ESPN, meaning fans love to consume the alternate option when it’s available. There will be plenty of viewers this Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) take on the New York Giants (2-0) in an NFC clash.

Coverage begins at 7:13 PM CT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The ManningCast also covered the Week 1 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

A New QB in Dallas?

The Dallas Cowboys are still without Dak Prescott, who suffered an injury in the team’s opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last week, Cooper Rush filled in and led the Cowboys to a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While many believe Prescott will regain the starting job upon return, a strong performance from Rush against the Giants this week could create some interest in Dallas. Team owner Jerry Jones has already indicated that he’s open to a potential quarterback battle.

Jones said he’d welcome a “quarterback controversy” because it means both guys are playing well.

Jones believes there’s a chance Rush can play at a high level and challenge Prescott for the starting job. But he’s not guaranteeing anything.