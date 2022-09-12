Monday Night Football: How, When to Watch Broncos-Seahawks and ‘Manningcast’ Return

The first full weekend of NFL football games might be over, but we’ve still got one more primetime matchup left as Monday Night Football finally returns. Plus, former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning are returning with their wildly popular MNF alternate broadcast, Manningcast. We’ve got the rundown on how and when to watch each ahead of the big game later tonight.

Monday Night Football is kicking off with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The West Coast showdown has plenty of storylines heading into tonight’s game. Especially since longtime Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson forced a trade to Denver in the offseason. As Wilson returns to Seattle, all eyes will be on the 33-year-old who led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl in 2014.

NFL fans have multiple options these days to tune in to the premier Monday Night Football matchup. Once again, MNF is set to air on ESPN since the network has a contract to broadcast the program through 2033. Therefore fans need access to the four-letter sports network to watch the game. You can watch it on standard cable subscriptions or any live TV streaming service that includes ESPN. Those include Hulu with live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

Additionally, the network’s streaming service, ESPN+, will air nine select games out of the 17 Monday Night Football broadcasts. Fans are in luck tonight since the Week 1 matchup between Seattle and Denver will be aired on ESPN+ as well.

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Network: ESPN & ESPN+

ESPN & ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington (Lumen Field)

Seattle, Washington (Lumen Field) Line: Denver (-6.5)

Denver (-6.5) Over/Under: 44.0

‘Manningcast’ with Peyton and Eli Manning is Back for the 2022 NFL Season

As mentioned, ESPN’s popular alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football is returning this year as well. Brothers Eli and Peyton Manning are back with special guests in tow as they watch MNF and provide alternate commentary on the big game.

The Super Bowl-winning QBs averaged an impressive 1.6 million viewers over nine episodes last season. The brothers are now returning for a 10-episode run in 2022, and they’re kicking things off in Week 1. The Mannings’ more casual take on football commentary along with great guests and plenty of laughs are sure to be a hit once again for ESPN.

Last season, they welcomed guests like The Rock, Tom Brady, Marshawn Lynch, Charles Barkley, Kevin Hart, David Letterman, and more. Manningcast hasn’t announced any of this season’s guests so far, so you’ll have to tune in to find out who’s joining them later tonight.

In February, the network and the Manning brothers revealed that the alternate MNF broadcast would return for the 2022 season. Peyton Manning touched on why he and his brother were excited to continue the project.

“I’ve always loved talking football with my brother, and it was even more fun to do it while watching ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Eli and I are excited to sign on for another season,” Peyton said in a statement earlier this year.

Fans of the Manningcast that want to watch the alternate broadcast will need ESPN 2 or ESPN+ to tune in. NFL fans with cable or live streaming TV can watch on ESPN 2, while the network’s ESPN+ streaming service will be an option as well.