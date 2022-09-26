Monday Night Football: How, When to Watch Cowboys-Giants, ManningCast

Get ready, NFL fans, we’ve got a fun NFC East matchup to close out the third week of the season. The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. There are plenty of ways to tune in for the broadcast, too.

Fans will have four networks to choose from when it comes to Monday Night Football coverage. Traditional coverage — featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman — will air on ABC and ESPN.

Monday’s game will also be one of the games in which ESPN breaks out the “ManningCast,” in which Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and other celebrity guests discuss the game. You can tune into the Manning brothers on ESPN2 or ESPN+.

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. New York Giants (2-0)

The Dallas Cowboys laid an egg in their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but bounced back nicely in Week 2, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Under first-year head coach, the New York Giants are off to a 2-0 start with wins over the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. It sets up a fun Monday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium. Here’s how to watch:

ABC/ESPN (regular broadcast) & ESPN2/ESPN+ (ManningCast) DAL Starting QB: Cooper Rush (2-0 record)

Cooper Rush (2-0 record) NYG Starting QB: Daniel Jones (14-25 record)

Daniel Jones (14-25 record) Spread: Giants -1

Dak Prescott was injured in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While many thought he could miss a significant amount of time, team owner Jerry Jones says a return could come sooner than some think.

Prescott isn’t a threat to return for Monday Night Football against the Giants, but he may potentially be back as early as Week 4 against the Washington Commanders.

“I don’t know that anybody knows [when he’ll be back],” Jones explained on 105.3 The Fan. “But when he [gets enough strength in his hand], then you’ll probably see some real advancement in his timeline. I don’t know when that is. I do know that with a good airing out last week, everybody recognizes that he’ll be back sooner than later as far as the timeline. It really could be a minimum of two weeks up here in my mind [Washington in Week 4].”

For now, Dallas will have to grind out another game without Prescott on the field.