Monday Night Football Protestor Reportedly Suffered Concussion After Getting Obliterated by Bobby Wagner

A Monday Night Football protester reportedly suffered a concussion after he was obliterated by Los Angeles Rams’ Bobby Wagner.

According to OutKick, activist Alexander Taylor and another protestor were seen running across the Levi’s Stadium field during the October 3rd Monday Night Football Los Angeles Rams versus San Francisco 49ers game. The duo was raising awareness for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm. Taylor, who was wearing a shirt that read “Right to Rescue.com,” was running around with canisters of pink gas before being tackled by both Wagner and fellow Rams linebacker Takkarist McKinley. As a result of the tackle, the protester reportedly ended up with a head injury.

Following the incident, the Monday Night Football protestor ended up filing a police report against Wagner with the Santa Clara Police Department. He said he was blatantly assaulted by the Rams linebacker. TMZ obtained the incident report, in which the authorities, “Mr. Taylor had a headache, a concussion without loss of consciousness, and a burn on his inner right bicep.”

It’s unclear exactly if the burn was caused by the Monday Night Football protester’s smoke device, however. Meanwhile, Wagner didn’t seem to be really sympathetic about the Monday Night Football protestor’s condition after the tackle. The NFL football player said he felt “it was right” to stop the protestor after he ran on the field during the game.

After the Monday Night Football incident, LA Rams head coach Sean McVay said he was “unbothered” by what happened. He also said he’s not flinching over the police report that was filed by the protestor. “That’s where I’m at with that,” McVay said about the situation. “I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

McVay also continued to stand by Wagner in the situation. “I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner,” He shared. “I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

While getting into full details about why he tackled the Monday Night Football protestor, Wagner shared, “He looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field. I saw security was having a little problem, so I helped them out. It’s just keeping it safe. You don’t know what that fan got or what they’re doing. We don’t know what they’re carrying in their pocket. You see it all the time, and we don’t know what they’re carrying in their pockets. It’s whatever that little smoke stuff [the pink smoke bomb the protestor was waving around] is, but that shit could be dangerous.”

Wagner also shared that he was mildly surprised when video of his help with the protester went viral. He added, “I think a lot of players want to do it, too.”