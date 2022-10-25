‘Monday Night Football’s Bizarre John Krasinski Intro Trolled as ‘Horror Show’

Well, that was a disaster. Anyone watching Monday Night Football this week might’ve gotten the biggest Halloween scare of all-time, having to sit through ESPN’s bizarre introduction to the Chicago Bears–New England Patriots game that involved The Office star John Krasinski.

ESPN broke out an animation introduction for Monday Night Football, highlighting Bill Belichick’s climb atop the NFL’s coaching ladder. Perhaps it was a good idea in theory, but everyone tuned into the network thought the intro was a disaster.

Below is the 30-second clip, which is just as weird now as it was when it aired:

.@johnkrasinski gives us his wicked bias breakdown of Bill Belichick moving up in the all-time wins column 👀 pic.twitter.com/ia1sBe422l — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2022

One Twitter user said that ESPN uses some of the “worst animations of all time.” If you watched the introduction to Monday Night Football, you certainly would’ve thought that.

Monday night football got some of the worst animations of all time what was the John Krasinski thing #mnf — Mike 🏴‍☠️☠️ (@b1g_mike23) October 25, 2022

Immediately after the introduction aired, fans took to social media to blast the sports network for its use of poor graphics. One Twitter user referred to it as a “horror show.”

That creepy Sim of @johnkrasinski on Monday Night Football was a horror show. Not like him at all! — Amber (@aceofinterface) October 25, 2022

Several individuals watching the broadcast wondered why ESPN wouldn’t just have Krasinski — the human version — be part of the introduction. The idea of the actor doing a voice-over of himself is … something.

“have john krasinski do a voiceover for a john krasinski cartoon character talking about bill belichick who is also in cartoon character form” -monday night football broadcast producers pic.twitter.com/HrX6n36Uh2 — JeffreyKreisler (@JKreisler96) October 25, 2022

Will ESPN learn its lesson after receiving such harsh feedback to such a strange segment? We’ll have to wait until next week to see if the network tries its hand at more animation.

As much grief as ESPN caught for the weird animation involving John Krasinski, there were also some highlights to the broadcast. Most of those came during the ManningCast.

President Barack Obama joined Peyton and Eli Manning for a segment during Monday Night Football. The Chicago native received quite a treat, watching the Bears punch it into the endzone against the Patriots while chatting with the former NFL quarterbacks.

“I believe that’s a touchdown, people,” Obama said, prompting laughter from the Manning brothers.

Obama was one of three guests during the ManningCast, along with comedian Bill Burr and actor Vince Vaughn. Needless to say, the alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football was a little more popular than the traditional.