More Details from Tragic Georgia Accident Revealed

The University of Georgia has given an update on the fatal accident that took the lives of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Willock was an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. LeCroy was a college football staffer. The two were in a university vehicle when the wreck occurred. Warren McClendon was also hurt during the crash.

According to the update from the athletics department, the car was supposed to be used for recruiting work. There are strict rules around staffers using these vehicles. They are never supposed to be used for personal reasons.

However, the group was in a university vehicle during the single-car wreck. It happened in the early morning hours of January 15.

“While our review of the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident on January 15 is ongoing, we can now provide clarity on a few points,” the statement said, via On3. “The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only. Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties. Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.

“We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators. Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident.”

Two weeks later, and the accident is still fresh in the minds of Bulldog Nation.

No matter when it happens, losing two young lives like this is devastating. But the fact it happened so soon after the Bulldogs won the national championship makes it even more so. It should have been a moment of celebration and it turned into the exact opposite.

Georgia’s original statement talked about how special both individuals were to the team.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Hopefully, the UGA community can overcome this loss. It is so sad to think of their friends, family, and teammates. When there is more information, you can bet that we will have it for you.

For now, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the deceased and the Georgia football community.