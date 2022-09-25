WATCH: Multiple Big Ten Mascots Get Wiped Out During Week 4

Nobody ever said being a mascot was easy. Two Big Ten mascots had rough afternoons during the fourth week of the college football season and will probably feel some soreness on Sunday morning.

During Saturday night’s primetime game between No. 3 Ohio State and Wisconsin, several fans took the field to take part in a fun game while inside bumper balls. Things got a little out of hand, though, and Brutus paid the price.

When Brutus wasn’t looking, one fan steamrolled the Ohio State mascot, sending him flying. He got up pretty quickly, but we know it couldn’t have felt too good.

Gotta keep your head on a swivel, Brutus!

That brief clip kind of summarized Saturday night’s game between Ohio State and Wisconsin. The Buckeyes trounced the Badgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Ohio State cruised to a 52-21 win, giving Brutus something to celebrate.

He might have a little trouble getting out of bed in the morning, though.

Testudo Gets Shell Shocked

We leave Columbus and travel to Ann Arbor for the next mascot-related incident in the Big Ten. Maryland’s Testudo was the victim of this unfortunate incident on Saturday afternoon.

During Saturday afternoon’s contest between Maryland and No. 4 Michigan, an oblivious Testudo took a hard hit from two players that got a little too close. That looked pretty painful, too.

Gotta keep your head on a swivel 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/sQ6NeyPByZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Testudo might be feeling that one for a few days.

Unlike Brutus, Testudo didn’t have a victory to make his night a little easier. The Terrapins put up a valiant effort against the fourth-ranked Wolverines, but lost a 34-27 contest.

A win might’ve made that hit a little easier to take. Unfortunately for Testudo, the only thing that will help is an ice bucket and some ibuprofen.