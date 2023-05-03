Multiple horse deaths raise serious concerns ahead of 2023 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is supposed to be a glamorous event, and for the most part, it is. People dress up, enjoy galas, and numerous other traditions attached to the most famous leg of the triple crown.

With the Kentucky Derby coming up on the first weekend of May, there is now a cloud hanging over Churchill Downs. Four horses have died over the last six days. One of those horses was a Kentucky Derby qualifier. That was Wild on Ice, who was euthanized following an injury.

Another two horses died after finishing races. Parents Pride, a four-year-old filly collapsed and died following a race. The same fate befell Chasing Artie. Both collapsed after Race. No. 8 and both were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. and owned by Ken Ramsey.

The jockey Luis Saez, who will be riding Tapit Trice in the Kentucky Derby, was the jockey for both of the horses that collapsed after racing.

Take Charge Brian also had to be euthanized after a horrific injury that the horse suffered after collapsing down the final stretch.

As of right now, Joseph Jr. doesn’t know what happened to the two horses that he trains. However, it is being investigated.

“I’m shattered basically, you know what I mean?” Joseph Jr. said. “I know it can’t happen – it’s mind-boggling. The odds of it happening twice is just a trillion. I run almost 4,000 horses, and it never happened like that. So it doesn’t, it doesn’t make sense.”

At this point, the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs have not made an official statement on these deaths.

These numerous deaths have brought up questions about how horses are being treated ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby field is set

The Kentucky Derby field has finally been set. Along with that have come betting odds for the race. Leading the way is Forte with 3-1 odds.

So, here is a look at the Kentucky Derby field and betting odds for each horse:

Hit Show, 30-1, Manny Franco Verifying, 15-1, Tyler Gafflione Two Phil’s, 12-1, Jareth Loveberry Confidence Game, 20-1, James Graham Tapit Trice, 5-1, Luis Saez Kingsbarns, 12-1, Jose Ortiz Reincarnate, 50-1, John Velazquez Mage, 15-1, Javier Castellano Skinner, 20-1, Juan Hernandez Practical Move, 10-1, Ramon Vazquez Disarm, 30-1, Joel Rosario Jace’s Road, 15-1, Florent Geroux Sun Thunder, 50-1, Brian Hernandez Angel of Empire, 14-1, Flavien Prat Forte, 3-1, Irad Ortiz Raise Cain, 50-1, Gerardo Corrales Derma Sotogake, 10-1, Christophe Lemaire Rocket Can, 30-1, Junior Alvarado Lord Miles, 30-1, Paco Lopez Continuar, 50-1, Ryusei Sakai Also Eligible: Cyclone Mischief, 30-1, Joel Rosario, Also Eligible: Mandarin Hero, 20-1, Kazushi Kimura Also Eligible: King Russell, 50-1, Rafael Bejarano

The race at Churchill Downs will start at 6:57 p.m. E.T. Saturday.