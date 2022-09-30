Myles Garrett Breaks Silence on Scary Car Accident

Myles Garrett is questionable to play in the Cleveland Browns‘ (2-1) Week 4 road tilt against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Sunday.

Garrett said on Friday that he “would love to go” if the decision was up to him. The defensive end is recovering from injuries sustained in a single-car accident on Monday. Garrett indicated he is “recovery pretty quickly” from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he picked up in the crash.

“That’s just my competitive spirit and my nature,” Garrett said, via ESPN. “Physically, we have to assess that, going up to the game. … That’s a decision we’ll make a little closer to game time.”

Garrett said he woke up in some pain Friday but is feeling better after treatment.

“It’s gone up and down, but right now I feel a lot better than I have,” Garrett said. “Emotionally, I’m pretty grounded with it. I think I’ve put it behind me. Physically, I’m still dealing with the injuries that came along with it.”

The NFL star flipped his Porsche several times during the accident. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Garrett swerved to avoid striking an animal with his vehicle. The car over-corrected on a wet road, causing him to lose complete control.

Garrett and a passenger in the vehicle were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Pelissero reports that the hospital discharged Garrett on Monday night. Bri Buckley of WKYC shared images of Garrett’s car following the accident.

We were on scene just as it was clearing out. Here’s a look at what his car looked like after the accident near Wadsworth in Sharon Twp ⤵️ https://t.co/fmr2a9tWAy pic.twitter.com/Jl4EtsDCSf — Bri Buckley (@BriBuckleyTV) September 27, 2022

Myles Garrett ‘Grateful’ to Be Alive

Garrett and the female passenger, who suffered a minor head injury, were not impaired by drugs or alcohol. Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that both Garrett and the woman were wearing seat belts. The 26-year-old said he’s fortunate to even be alive.

“Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said. “With what I saw right after … the pictures. It was a helluva event.”

Through the first three games, Garrett has been a menace to opposing offenses. He has collected four tackles for loss, three sacks and forced a fumble to start the year. Garrett is coming off a season in which he collected a career-high 16.0 sacks and 51 tackles.