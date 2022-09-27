Myles Garrett Car Crash: Bodycam Footage Shows Horrific Aftermath

On Monday, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was in a scary single-car crash that saw his Porsche flip over multiple times. Now, bodycam footage from a responding officer has been released that shows the aftermath of the wreck.

The Medina County Sherriff’s Office released the new two-minute clip earlier today, on Tuesday. Garrett and an unnamed female passenger are seen sitting on the ground as the officer approaches the scene. In the background of the video, you can see Garrett’s crashed Porsche. The car wrecked in Sharon Township after swerving off State Road just south of State Route 18.

As the officer approaches, Myles Garrett is heard talking to firefighters that are checking his injuries. He seems to be okay at first glance, which is lucky all things considered. As he sat in the grass, a first responder checks his biceps before he’s later walked to an ambulance. The only visible injury in the clip is blood covering his right hand.

Emergency workers are also seen attending to the unidentified woman in the crash. Bodycam footage shows her lying down in the grass behind Myles Garrett as an EMS worker tends to her. The woman’s face is blurred in the short clip and officials have not revealed her name.

Local Cleveland, Ohio news station WKYC posted the newly released footage. Additionally, the outlet shared that paramedics took the female passenger and Pro Bowler to separate area hospitals. Each sustained non-life-threatening injuries and doctors released the NFL player late on Monday night.

More Details on the Myles Garrett Single-Car Crash

As of now, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has not confirmed the cause of Myles Garrett’s car wreck. However, they have ruled out impairment due to alcohol or drugs as a possible cause of the crash.

The outlet did share that it had rained in the area recently and that roads were slick. Local residents also spoke about the area sharing that deer and other animals are often seen crossing the road in front of automobiles. Rain or animals darting across the road could possibly explain Garrett’s crash.

Reports have stated that the star defensive end was driving two hours after the Browns’ practice on Monday when the wreck occurred. The team practices in Berea, just southwest of Cleveland. From Berea to Sharon Township, where Myles Garrett crashed, is about a 30-minute drive. The Browns are expected to announce an update on Garrett’s health and status for Sunday’s game later today.

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Further, some have reported that Myles Garrett may suit up and play only days after his wreck. Whether or not he’ll actually play is yet to be determined.