Myles Garrett Car Crash: New 911 Audio Released

More details have come out about Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and his recent single-car crash. On Tuesday, newly released 911 audio was shared from the accident that involved Garrett and an unnamed woman.

In the audio, a man who informed the authorities of the wreck also told dispatch that the female passenger stated concerns about a head injury. TMZ Sports obtained the audio from the emergency call and reported on it yesterday. The man in the call identified himself as Frank from P orsche Emergency Center. Garrett was driving a Porsche when he supposedly swerved off a slick road after attempting to avoid an animal in the street.

In the 911 call, Frank told dispatchers that he was calling to “report a car accident for one of our customers” in Medina, Ohio. When they asked if they sustained any injuries, he said that “a lady” hurt her head. He asked for both police and EMS to respond to the accident, which occurred in Sharon Township just south of Cleveland.

In addition to the Porsche emergency worker, a second man called 911 to report the wreck. He’s heard in the audio saying he saw “a bad accident over here.”

“A girl left her car over here,” the caller continued. “It’s just one car. They lost control over here. They’re both sitting outside.”

“They flipped this thing, I do believe,” he added. “They tore it up.”

Police arrived at the scene just before 3 p.m. and found a grey Porsche 911 Turbo S off to the left of the road. It took major damage after flipping multiple times, according to reports. Paramedics transported both Myles Garrett and the female passenger to the hospital. Each sustained non-life-threatening injuries and doctors released Garrett later that night.

Officials have already said that they’ve ruled out intoxication from drugs or alcohol as the cause of Myles Garrett’s wreck. And shockingly, some reports have claimed that Garrett may even be able to play on Sunday when the Browns travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

However, a recent statement from the franchise shared that team doctors are evaluating the Pro Bowler and his availability is still up in the air. Additionally, the update details the injuries he sustained in the car crash. Myles Garrett sprained his shoulder, has a biceps strain, minor lacerations, and various “bumps and bruises.”

“First—and most importantly—we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday. After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts,” the team’s statement read.

“Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol,” it continued. “Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity.”

The team concluded their statement by saying that they “ hope to have him back soon.” Team doctors are evaluating Myles Garrett “throughout the week” to decide his “availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.”