NASCAR: Complete Schedule Announced for Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway

After an exciting Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR‘s 2022 season rolls on this weekend in Illinois. As the motorsport’s Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series invade World Wide Technology Raceway, it’s bound to be another fun weekend of racing in Madison, Illinois.

Although it doesn’t even compare to the Coca-Cola 600, the Enjoy Illinois 300 should be entertaining to watch. Along with the Cup Series race, the Truck Series’ Toyota 200 will also be taking place in Illinois. The Xfinity Series is in Portland, Oregon this weekend for the Pacific Office Automation 147.

Outsiders, it’s time to get your calendars ready for another weekend of NASCAR action. The schedule for all of the fun at World Wide Technology Raceway and in Portland has been announced, as shared on Twitter by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

NASCAR’s weekend will get started Friday at 4:05 p.m. CT with Cup Series practice at World Wide Technology Raceway. Truck practice – and then qualifying – will begin at 5:05 p.m. As for the Xfinity Series, it’ll practice at 12:05 p.m. Friday in Oregon, followed by qualifying at 7:05 p.m.

Moving forward to Saturday, qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 will begin at 10 a.m. The Truck Series’ Toyota 200 will follow at 12:30 p.m. with a 160-lap race, and the Xfinity Series’ 75-lap event will get going at 3:30 p.m.

After Record-Long 600, Sunday’s Cup Series Race Will Be Much Shorter

NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was the longest race in Cup Series history. Yep, the longest – ever. A race that started at 5 p.m. CT, the checkered flag didn’t fall until nearly 11 p.m. Everyone knew it would take a while to run 400 laps, but no one expected the race to last nearly six hours.

Following the lengthy race at Charlotte, Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature just 240 laps. It’ll be a three-stage race, separated into 45, 95 and 100-lap sets. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

Sunday’s race will mark the first-ever Cup Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway.