NASCAR: Complete Schedule Revealed for All-Star Race Weekend

Outsiders, get ready. NASCAR‘s All-Star Race weekend is almost here. While many of the motorsport’s top drivers will take to Texas Motor Speedway, it’s bound to be exciting. I know I can’t wait.

While we already knew what the weekend would look like, we now have a complete schedule. As shared on Twitter by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, NASCAR is set for three jam-packed days of racing in Texas.

Texas

FS1

(ET)



Friday

4p-Truck p&q

6p-Xfinity p&q

8:30-Truck race (35-35-77)

NWS:90s,35%rain



Saturday

1:30-Xfinity race (40-40-87)

7p-Open practice

7:25-All-Star practice

7:45-Open qual

8:05-AllStar qual

NWS:80s,15%



Sun

5:30-Open (20-20-10)

8-AllStar (25-25-25-50)

NWS:70s,10% — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 18, 2022

Beginning Friday, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will begin practicing and qualifying at 3 p.m. CT. The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ practice and qualifier will follow at 5 p.m., and the truck race will begin at 7:30 p.m. As for the truck race, it’ll feature three stages with 35, 35 and 77 laps, respectively. There’s a slight 35% chance of rain for Friday in Fort Worth.

Looking at Saturday’s slate, the Xfinity race – which will feature 167 laps – will start at 12:30 p.m. to open the day. Later in the evening, there will be a practice session for the All-Star Open at 6 p.m., with All-Star Race practice happening right after. The two groups will then qualify at 6:45 and 7:05 p.m. to cap the day.

Sunday Is Bound to Be a Blast

Sunday is the day we’re all looking forward to. I mean, that’s All-Star Race day. What’s better than that?

To highlight the weekend schedule, Sunday will start with the All-Star Open at 4:30 p.m. It’ll be a 50-lap race with two 20-lap stages and a final 10-lap set, and the three stage winners will be added to the All-Star Race field.

Following the All-Star Open, we’ll finally reach the main event – the All-Star Race. Scheduled for a 7 p.m. green flag, the 125-lap event will include four stages – three with 25 laps each and a final with 50 laps. As we all know, the winner of the All-Star Race will take home $1 million.

I know I’m fired up for the weekend. Are you?